Two letters in the April 1 edition state untruths. Ray Brown wrote that illegal immigration costs us $275 billion per year. The only place I could find that figure was when Trump tweeted it. Every legitimate source states it’s difficult to determine an exact figure, but that it’s somewhere between $54 billion and $100 billion.
None of these take into consideration what undocumented workers add to our economy (local purchases, billions added to Social Security), businesses (because of low wages) and our society. These workers are not eligible for public benefits that some people think they come here for.
Ingrid Lynch criticizes Nancy Pelosi for adding unrelated items to the “stimulus” bill, saying this held up approval of the bill. Actually, what held up approval was the Democrats insisting there be oversight of the huge amounts of money Republicans were giving to wealthy banks and corporations. Ms. Lynch wants a complete list of everything the Democrats “demanded.” Then the list should also include Republican demands, which, according to several sources, was even more.
Deborah Cox, Green Valley