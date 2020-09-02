The required number of states (three-fourths) have ratified the ERA. Nevada and Illinois were the 36th and 37th state to ratify. Virginia was the 38th state to ratify. Virginia sent documentation of their ratification to the National Archivist. The archivist’s duty is to publish the Amendment, record it as ratified and place it in the Constitution.
Attorneys Generals in five states sued the archivist to prevent the recording of Virginia’s ratification. At this time two suits in support of ERA ratification have been started in federal courts. In the meantime, we must continue the fight for the ERA in the Court of Public Opinion. Three out of four Americans are in favor of the ERA being in our U.S. Constitution (according to an Associated Press poll ). It is never too late to do right by our mothers, daughters and sisters. Until the ERA is our Constitution women will not have equal rights.
Dorothy McKenna, Sahuarita