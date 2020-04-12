Although I can’t remember Americans being this divided during a time of crisis, I — as a “conservative” — am asking those reasonable Democrats out there to please contact their representatives in Congress. The initial financial package to help Americans who were losing jobs and small businesses was held up by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and crew in order to insert massive pork for pals.
Now, Congress wants to add to the initial financial aid, but the bill is held up again, because the Democrats want to insert “provisions.” This country is — and will be — in deep financial distress. Blame whomever you don’t like. Congress must act! Get the money out there, but for the people who need it and deserve it!
Scott Anderson, Green Valley