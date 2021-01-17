Recently, I watched a webinar by the Braver Angels, and I was happily impressed. It seemed to me that they are presenting ways to help us all find a way forward that accepts and respects all if us. They balance red and blue opinions and they ask good questions.
There were some 4,000 of us from all around the world experiencing conversations between three sets of people. In one conversation there was a Democratic Congressman and a former governor of Utah. These presentations are free. If you are interested, Google Braver Angels and check it out.
Claudette Haney, Green Valley