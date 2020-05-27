Home of the brave? What has happened to our country? In just a couple of months the Chinese Communists have brought us to our knees with an “accidental” pandemic. I don’t believe this was accidental at all.
I retired from the Army after 20 years of service including working as an intelligence analyst and understand biological warfare threats. Those who are naive may question why the Chinese would not be concerned about the many dead from this virus in their own country but their history of ignoring human rights can easily explain that. Is it a coincidence that this happened while we have a president trying to control China’s attempts to steal our technology and reduce our reliance on Chinese imports?
The question is — what are we going to do now? Obviously letting our country continue indefinitely in lockdown is totally unacceptable. We are fortunate in Arizona that we have a governor who understands this. Unfortunately in states like California, New York and New Jersey, they have governors who are enjoying being in total control and love being in the spotlight. Those states have been grossly mismanaged for many years — way before this virus pandemic. But they insist on continuing the lockdown and holding their citizens hostage while they insist on whatever federal bailout money they can get.
We have to open this country before our economy is totally destroyed. People need to get back to work so they can provide for their families! The Democrats push for more federal handouts and unemployment payments. Especially if they can keep the economy down until the election. Americans want to get back to work!
Cathy Garigliano, Green Valley