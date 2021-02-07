There are storytellers and there are historians. Who’s hero and who’s villain depends on who’s talking. Scott Dyke’s Meandering the Mesquite (“Behold, the human tiger,” Feb. 3) is often readable but his life and times of Geronimo is tainted.
Geronimo as con man? Native American Rasputin? “Inbred animosity towards the alien armies”? (Who among us wouldn’t have animosity toward armed invaders?)
According to Dyke, Geronimo was characterized in his day “as a brutal subhuman.” That demonization of indigenous people made it permissible, even lawful, to exterminate them — men, women and children.
Get another version of Geronimo’s life and how he got his name, told with respect, from historian Jack Lasseter. Even better, get history by reading “An Indigenous People’s History of the United States,” by Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, and learn who the real con men were. Or, stay with fake news, the equivalent of a blue-eyed white man impersonating a famous Apache warrior.
Sherry Machen, Green Valley