Last week, I heard from the social service agency on whose board I serve (Lutheran Social Service of the Southwest) that they were in great need of food items to prepare care packages for many of the clients in the Aging and Disability program.
Many are confined to their homes (they lack transportation or are confined due to their susceptibility to COVID-19) and don’t have family members close to help out..For so many reasons, they will not be able to shop for basic food items that they will need in the days, weeks and maybe even months ahead. So I did what I have done more then once since moving to Green Valley five years ago, I emailed my friends and neighbors (about 40 folks) and asked if they might each be able to donate a canned meat product or rice or beans or anything that might help our clients.
Within eight hours, I had enough food items delivered to my carport that my SUV was full. Not one person left “just one item,” but all left multiple items. I delivered that to our Nogales office only to return and find that, within the next 24 hours, I had another carload of food and needed items to deliver.
One person even donated 10 rolls of individually wrapped toilet paper and some Kleenex. Let me be clear, I didn’t even know some of the people that dropped off food. I practice social distancing but could see from my living room many who contributed.
Others must have forwarded my email and the community came through. I also was given checks and cash totaling $125, so that LSS-SW could buy what we needed to provide for our clients.
This is the time for all of us to pitch in. Most of us will never have to worry about going hungry or running our of toilet paper. We have been richly blessed. I know that Green Valley is a good and generous community and this is the time to show just how generous we are. So many non-profits need our help. Just pick one and contribute. You won’t miss the money or the food or even the toilet paper and someone else won’t have to worry about where the next meal is coming from. As we have heard time and time again, “We are in this together.” Join the fight.
Thankful that I live in a a good and generous community,
Barb Rapp, Green Valley