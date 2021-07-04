I read the article “Town manager gets $100k-plus as he leaves job” (June 30) and was quite surprised at how the Town of Sahuarita is giving a six-month severance package worth over $100,000, consisting of six months wages and benefits, to retiring our town manager. The article states it was similar to the package given to recently retired town attorney. Really?
What’s wrong with this picture? I can see if the town was having difficulty with the person and needed to change leadership, but to give such benefits to retiring members seems wasteful of our hard-earned dollars paid in taxes. Perhaps it was part of his contract, but I’m wondering if this benefit should be included. The man was making $200,000 for his leadership, which we certainly benefitted from, and I’m not complaining about that because there is direct benefit to us. How many of us receive such luxurious departure benefits from public service at the taxpayers’ expense?
I retired after 30 years in state and county public service as a senior budget analyst and I received a thank you card and maybe a piece of cake, and I was grateful for that. Am I envious? Not in the least! I just wonder how much more benefit could those dollars have added if they were spent in programs that actually benefit the community. Better yet, reduce our taxes! It seems those dollars are really not needed if we can lavish them on retiring folks.
Robin Barnes
Green Valley