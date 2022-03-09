Purchase Access

Reporter Mary Glen Hatcher notes that gas prices rose 27 cents from a week ago, but over a dollar in the last year (actually from January 2000 to January 2001) (“Higher & Higher,” Page A1 March 6). Thus the Ukraine invasion effect is only a fifth of the total price rise since the Biden-Harris election.

Former President Trump encouraged energy exploration and production, and the U.S. became energy independent and was a net exporter of energy. Biden reversed all of Trump’s actions, including closing pipelines and blocking the issuance of oil and gas leases.

As a result, up until this week we were importing oil from Russia (funding their Ukraine invasion), the Middle East and Venezuela. And any crude and refined fuels produced from these foreign sources causes greater pollution than domestic production that has greater pollution controls.

Hatcher asks, “What Can Be Done?” The obvious answer is to reinstate Trump’s oil and gas drilling/exploration policies, increasing domestic energy production to drive down gas prices.

Pat Hendershott

Green Valley

