We have had a technology thrust on us as being “safe” when in fact it is not. Cellular technology is the same technology that is utilized in a microwave oven, only it is not as powerful. Microwave ovens use non-ionizing radiation. There are two types of radiation; ionizing radiation and non-ionizing radiation. Ionizing radiation is used in x-rays and cat scans.
It can cause DNA damage and can dislodge electrons from a cell. Non-ionizing radiation cannot dislodge electrons from a cell but it does cause DNA damage.
The National Institute of Health is the federal governments agency that conducts medical research. It is at the top of the food chain for research in the United States and is highly respected. They have stated in numerous studies that cellular technology, i.e. G3, and 4, are a class 2B carcinogen and that it causes Neuropsychiatric Disorders. Scientific American published an article in October titled, “We Have No Reason to believe 5G is Safe,” which discusses numerous scientific studies concluding that cellular technology is not safe. If 4G isn’t safe then how can 5G be safe?
It’s time to wake up, Green Valley, and concern yourself about something other than what goes on at GVR. Soon you may have an antenna beaming very powerful radiation into your home making you a human Guinea pig for the Telecom Industries profit. Understand this: 5G is MUCH stronger than 4G and we have much to risk in allowing it in our community. Please don’t take my word consult Professor Google and look up these studies. Smell the coffee and wake up Green Valley.
Karen Levy, Green Valley