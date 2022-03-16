Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

I don’t know where the gas comes from to heat my home. Nor the gasoline for my Jeep. And I don’t know how the energy is generated to run my home appliances as well as charge up our two electric vehicles. It is what it is.

I do know that my EVs don’t spew out toxic gases when I’m operating them, so there is that. But this begs the question, will EVs replace internal combustion vehicles? And the answer is deceptively simple. It comes down to simple economics and self-interest.

When a person determines that it is more economical to operate and maintain an EV (they require virtually no maintenance; my wife and I own two, so that’s been my experience) then that person will decide which mode of propulsion is best for them.

Understand, I don’t care if a person opts for a gasoline or diesel powered vehicle, or prefers a bicycle or a horse. Or an EV. It’s all the same to me and I hold you should be able to purchase whatever mode of transport you can afford.

Based on the exponential rate of EV adoption around the world (we in the State’s tend to lag a bit in this area!), I’d say that the internal combustion engine has around another decade or so to go before the cost/benefit ratio becomes obvious.

In the meantime, fill ’er up!

Rich Rosenthal

Green Valley

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?