Mr. Yale Wishnick, president of the newly reformed United Republicans of Green Valley and Sahuarita, appears to be somewhat carried away with himself (“GOP ‘funeral’ plans upset local Democrats,” Page A5, Aug. 30). Mr. Wishnick states, “I know this may sound a little odd” — comparing the COVID-19 death toll to abortion is a disconnect of psychopathic proportions. He hopes the Democrats will be “angry as can be” in order to communicate regarding “do you have families?”
My family is just fine — my oldest son was the Honor Chairman at the USAF Academy and retired as a colonel, his younger brother is a fire chief in Sacramento. This event is an open invitation for confrontation and a flagrant disgrace to both Democrats and Republicans in Green Valley.
Steve Hickman, Green Valley