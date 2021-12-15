If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I regret that the Green Valley Democrats did not get better coverage in the “Life of the Party” article in the Dec. 12 issue. It was an unbalanced view of the two parties in our community, exacerbating the already strong partisanship in the country and growing locally.
The Democrats’ activities go much further than the reported Mystery Dinner fundraiser in January. Our twice-a-month guest-speaker programs, open to the public, cover immigration, Arizona water, tribal issues, education, health care, county law enforcement, local news media, Sky Island Alliance, judicial system and more. In election years, one meeting a month we host a candidate to speak.
We have ongoing projects to support political and social issues in the community and Southern Arizona. It should have been noted in the article that Verlon Jose, past vice chairman of the Tohono O’odham Nation and current president of PPEP First American Resources and Services, drove from Sells Dec. 9 to pick up the 300 to 400 pounds of food collected during November. Despite the fact that he was present but not included in the photo, he is appreciative of the work the GVD members did.
And yes, we, too, promote “faith, family, and freedom.”
