All the recent articles in our local paper and some recent emails have me confused. I’ve worked for several companies and served on several boards of one kind or another. I have never experienced the phenomenon of individual board members creating so much in the way of opinions, statements or private meetings with certain board members as I have with the GVR.
GVR just hired a highly competent CEO after screening and interviewing several candidates. Now that he’s on board I expect to learn anything I need to know about the workings of the GVR from him, or from his appointed staff member, and not from one or more of the elected board members.
If I don’t like what I hear from the CEO I can talk to him about it. If I can’t get a satisfactory answer from him I can approach the board during an appropriate meeting designed to allow the membership to air their grievances.
This “he said, she said” bickering needs to end and the membership needs to rely on one source for the information about what is going on with the organization. It’s not an issue of freedom of speech. It’s an issue of respect for the hierarchy and the use of proper channels for information dissemination.
Steve Franz
Green Valley