Volunteering, scholarships, big and small acts of kindness in their communities. Our young people are worth cheering on as they head into the future to one day become our leaders.
We once again are honoring them with our AZ19 Influential Youths awards — the second year we’ve done this.
The difference this year is that we’re slowly coming out of a two-year pandemic and our kids, who have shown resilience, flexibility and endurance, truly deserve a round of applause. Every one of them. The pandemic has upended every aspect of their lives —education, social lives, sports, everything. They’ve hung in there and learned lessons.
We’d like to put a face on these young people, and we need your help.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. You can nominate yourself or a family member.
Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Influential Youths — what do they do that makes them such a terrific addition to our community? We’re looking for ages kindergarten through senior year of high school.
We’ll dig in and do more research. Nominations are open March 23-April 10.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or do work that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday students, younger and older, who make others’ lives better through big acts and small.
Maybe it’s a knack for welcoming new kids at school, sharing their lunch or helping neighbors.
We’ll honor the winners at a breakfast May 7. We have sponsorships available — I can answer any of those questions (dsanchez@gvnews.com).
We look forward to hearing from you and honoring our young people!
