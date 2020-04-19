I am writing on behalf of the doctors, nurses, support staff, administration, and patients and families who are grappling with the impact of this pandemic at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital.
Thank you for the amazing support, kindness and enthusiasm at (Thursday) evening’s Town Hall organized by the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce and the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun. Thank you for the calls and letters to our elected state and federal officials making it clear that the hospital is critical to our community’s future. The hospital team continues its appreciation of the Green Valley/Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce, Green Valley Council, Green Valley Recreation, Green Valley-Sahuarita Association of Realtors, various homeowners’ associations and many more for reaching out to your members with information and updates.
Finally, thank you to our Southern Arizona elected officials, state and federal senator and representatives, and to Gov. Doug Ducey for helping to take action to support the hospital during this critical time.
Our team at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital is honored to be a part of this community — we’re ready to serve and deliver great healthcare despite challenges today or tomorrow.
Kelly Adams, CEO, Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital