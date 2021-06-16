There’s a story behind this photo, taken during the 2017 Sawmill Fire that started east of Green Valley and ran over the top of the Santa Rita Mountains.
It’s a group of firefighters behind the fire line resting up after a tough morning. It was taken by Al Topping, a retired journalist from Tubac who was very good in his day and just as good after he stopped pulling down a regular paycheck. Al would go shoot stuff for us — wrecks, fires, crazy stuff at the Border Patrol checkpoint — mostly hard news.
Al came to my office on this day and handed me his camera, packed with incredible photos that the media couldn’t get because we weren’t allowed behind the lines. My first words, “Oh, Al, you didn’t...”
He just smiled and ate a chicken nugget, which he did a lot in my office. I ran from the room, hands over my ears, screaming, “I don’t even want to know how you got these!”
Well, I knew, of course. And, heck yeah we published every one of them. Al’s procurement process kept him just this side of legal, driven by the public’s right to know and the depthless joy of bucking authority.
Sure, he often made me nervous, but Al Topping never gave up, didn’t take no for an answer and was a journalist through and through. His work ethic was as strong as his resolve.
Al died last month; I closed my office door and cried when I heard. Then I went out and bought a box of chicken nuggets in his memory.
— Dan Shearer