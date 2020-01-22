My wife and I recently purchased a home in Green Valley. We had been renting and our deciding factor to buy was GVR. We’ve already joined three clubs and through them have quickly made many new friends. Everyone has been so friendly and made us feel so welcome. We’ve decided Green Valley is “summer camp for adults”! We love it here.
We were shocked and disappointed to read your article Jan. 15 stating that the dominating faction running the GVR Board, GVR4US, is working to actually weaken GVR. They oppose the idea of GVR’s long-term vision and goal including that GVR remain exceptional. How can board leadership of an organization edict that this organization strives for mediocracy instead of excellence? Imagine the negative impact on employee morale, let alone on GVR facilities.
Efforts to weaken GVR can only lead to weakened programs, facilities and offerings. Discontent amongst membership will skyrocket. Gravely, it will also likely lead to GVR moving from a place of financial strength to financial distress, risking significant increases in our annual dues for a degraded organization.
For this, we just joined Friends of GVR, who promise to work toward keeping GVR exceptional and affordable.
Dave Gamrath, Green Valley