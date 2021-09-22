If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
There are four major categories in which humankind can be classified that represent different views of freedom. There are those who seek to control others and there are those who have little interest in controlling others, and the related categories of those who are comfortable with being controlled by others and those who detest being controlled by others.
Those who seek to control others and those who seek to be controlled by others would seem to be on opposite ends of the political spectrum but they are not. Both of these groups are overwhelmingly populated by individuals on the left.
A large percentage of Americans support a president who gives workers in government, health care, and others employed privately by an employer who has 100 or more workers the choice of getting vaccinated or losing their job. This president portrays this half of America as an enemy, these fellow Americans as persons for whom they should have hatred. No American president has ever given as divisive a speech as the one in which President Joe Biden announced his vaccine mandates. In contrast, Lincoln, despite the Civil War, a war in which more American were killed than in all other American wars combined, called on Americans to have “malice toward none.” Biden, as mean-spirited a president as this country has ever had, has called for malice toward 100 million Americans, declaring, “our patience is wearing thin.”
There is a three-pronged left-wing assault on liberty: in the name of public health (COVID-19); in the name of “anti-racism”; and in the name of saving the planet (climate change). By ratcheting up fear and hysteria, the left is using each to end individual liberty, including freedom of speech, for the first time in American history.
Will the left succeed? Unless Americans fight the left as hard as the Union fought the slave states, the answer is yes.