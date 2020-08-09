Well, folks, you have lived through and witnessed a monumental historical event in our American history unlike anything else since 1776. It was called the COVID-19 crisis.
In four short months:
Our country has evolved into a socialist state, where we are not allowed to attend church, or schools or hold political rallies, or travel as we wish. Small businesses have been closed and broken as non-essential businesses and sacrificed to the mega companies like Walmart, Costco, Home Depot and Amazon.
The government gave us hush money to be obedient and follow orders and then it suddenly created a coin shortage so it could force everyone to use traceable debit and credit cards for their purchases. It also used the opportunity to restructure our nation’s educational system and curriculum.
Our national and state governments have used fear of the unknown to take control of our everyday lives, and the majority of our citizens bought into the fear and contempt of anyone who protested the loss of their individual rights and didn’t’ “get with the program.”
We, as citizens, are now completely controlled: We are told what to wear on our faces, where to shop, what to buy, and where not to travel or assemble. We are told to spy on our neighbors and friends and turn them into authorities if they violate any of the “new regulations” or question the government’s mandates or authority.
What could the future hold for us? How about mandatory vaccination of whatever substances our government mandates should be injected into our bodies. Think you will decline such an order of forced vaccination? It will mean you cannot return to work, school, travel by air or sea, cross our state or national borders, enter a place of business, etc. without proof you are “safe” as determined by the government.
For those of you who may have wondered how Hitler was elected as the Leader of Nazi
Germany in the 1930s by over 90% of the German voters. Now you know, the voters drank the official Kool-Aid.
Bobby Wilson, Green Valley