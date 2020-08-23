In his Minnesota campaign, President Trump said Democrats vilify U.S. heroes. He lost my vote and respect when he vilified Sen. John McCain. Words to the effect that McCain wasn’t a hero, and that Trump likes military personnel that don’t get captured.
He didn’t just say this once but repeated it often. He obviously hasn’t read McCain’s books.
Does anyone remember Trump University, where he had to pay $25 million to students whom he defrauded? Had he not been president he could have been indicted.
I could go on and on and on, but I will just say this: If you like your current life in the U.S., and that of your children, your grandchildren and your friends, and think his Administration has done a good job in spite of the U.S. having the worst coronavirus record in cases and deaths of all the nations in the world, go ahead and vote for him and enjoy the four years to come.
Jim Waldo, Green Valley