On May 4, my son-in-law and daughter were visiting us in Rio Rico from Madison, Wisc. One of their favorite stops is Tubac at the Country Shop. We were looking for pots for my son-in-law, who had just purchased a couple of cacti. However, the store was not open.
According to the sign posted on the door, you can write a check for the merchandise. He placed his camera down on a table to write out the check, then walked away.
We discovered his loss late that afternoon and returned to where we thought it might have been misplaced, but to our chagrin, it was not there.
Calls to other shops in the surrounding area, including the Country Store, asking if someone might have turned it in were to no avail – until almost a week later. The Country Shop called to say a small note posted on a table said that the camera had been turned into the sheriff. Indeed it had!
Also, in the May 14 edition of the Nogales International, under Sheriff’s Report, was the report that an honest woman had indeed called the sheriff’s department to say she found a camera in Tubac and wanted to turn it over to a deputy.
This is an expensive camera and could have easily been kept by the finder or ruined under the hot sun of Arizona. The police cannot divulge the name of the caller, but all of us want to thank her profusely. Her honesty gives us faith in human kind and she made the world a better place for us all!
Sandra Allen
Rio Rico