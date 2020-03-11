Yogi Berra, New York Yankee Hall of Fame catcher, was also known for his paradoxical statements to reporters. They were called “yogi-isms” and one example is, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Well folks, GVR is at that fork in the road. With this Board of Directors election we will take one road or the other. Will it be in the direction the membership wants? That’s up to each of you as voters.
Let’s assess the future of GVR. Read GVR’s Mission Statement, “to provide recreational, social and leisure education opportunities that enhance the quality of our members’ lives.”
This statement clearly speaks to today’s members and not future members. To most members the future is now.
Friends of GVR paint a gloomy picture if you don’t buy into their philosophy of expensive capital projects for small special interest groups and annual dues increases. Approval of massive spending by the membership is to be avoided. They say “trust us.” To support their false hypothesis in choices they have trumpeted a mantra of “Growth or Die.” If GVR does not take the growth path it will weather and die.
Isn’t it amazing that GVR has thrived for over 40 years and not weathered. We have survived some past Boards of average ability, some unsatisfactory operations management and even some questionable financial decisions and not weathered. Why? Because Green Valley is a unique spot on the map that past, present and future GVR members want to call home. Best not to fall for “the sky is falling” hysteria.
Jerry Humphrey, Green Valley