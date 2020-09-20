In response to Mr. Richard Bloxton Sr., I commend Rev. Mohr for speaking truth against evil (“Faith and the ballot box,” Sept. 16). He has salty salt, as Jesus would say. “When salt has lost it has saltiness it is not fit for the manure pile.”
A sermon once listed Satan’s attributes: Selfish, refuses to sacrifice (think daft dodging), arrogant, deceitful, a liar, cruel, vengeful and narcissistic. Include these — scam artist, deadbeat, molester, bully — and you have a perfect fit for Trump.
Ray Omdahl, Green Valley