So tired of Martha McSally’s ads about her defending folks with pre-existing conditions when her voting records say she doesn’t support defending folks with pre-existing conditions.
It would be a lot more real if she would give up her earned health benefits from her military and congressional service and go on the open market like so many others.
It is so lucky for her the citizens of our country have given this great benefit to her for the rest of her life. I feel very lucky I have this benefit as a veteran. I wish everyone could have it.
Tim Dugan, Green Valley