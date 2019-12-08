U.S. Rep. Angela Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated that the changes in the food stamp program today would have left her family starving. That’s not true.
Only able-bodied people ages 18-49 with no dependents will be removed from the food stamp program, not families. Another lie from the left.
We have a 3.5 percent unemployment rate; if someone wants a job they can get one. Plus, the left has always said that people need to eat healthy but they’ve done nothing to reform the food stamp program. Why should the taxpayers pay for people to buy potato chips, candy, TV dinners, soda pop, ice cream and prepared foods and also to eat at restaurants with food stamps?
I work at the local food bank; anyone can come in there and say they need food and do not have to prove it. Doesn’t matter whether you’re legal or not legal and you get free food. You can be on food stamps and still get food from the local food bank. There’s no reason for anyone to starve in this country.
Ron Cocco, Green Valley