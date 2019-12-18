Recently, the Green Valley News published an editorial that stated “there is no reason for anyone to starve in this country,” but, in fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that 41 million people in the U.S. are food insecure (“Food stamps,” Dec. 8).
The writer suggested that children will not be affected by the new mandate, but in fact school lunch programs for 1 million low-income kids will be cut. He suggests that in the current economy anyone should be able to get a job, but in fact, over 1 million people are unemployed or underemployed (Department of Labor). This is a perpetual economic fact.
Lastly, the writer asserts that “anyone” can receive food at the local food bank. Thank God that food banks give hungry people food! However, food banks here and around the country offer emergency food, enough for three or four days and have limits of one to two times per month due to the limitations of federal subsidies and community donations.
The Administration is imposing multiple ways to limit the food getting to hungry people. This will not make America great, but it will make America hungry.
Darlene Goatley, Green Valley