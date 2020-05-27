In her letter “Food for our families,” May 20, Dr. Kathleen Wishnick wrote that if your family is sitting down to dinner you should take a moment to thank Donald Trump for the coronavirus food assistance program designed to assist local food banks.
What Dr. Wishnick neglected to say was that Donald Trump created the conditions that made the assistance program necessary. In early February, the coronavirus was raging in China and had begun infecting 26 other countries. Trump did his best to ignore it.
A recent study by Columbia University revealed that if this country locked down even a week earlier, 36,000 lives would have been saved.
The lack of a timely response to the epidemic led to longer than necessary quarantines and the loss of 37 million jobs. With restaurants closed, farmers were forced to dump food — this after losing Asian markets due to the trade war Trump started with China two years earlier.
So if you are waiting in a food line you can thank Donald Trump. The line will be getting longer.
Richard Chamberlin, Green Valley