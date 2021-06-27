I’m probably one the people Ms. Plotnik (“Beware!” June 23) is referring to in her recent Letter to the Editor.
Although I do not have a Guns & Jesus hat or a very large flag on my vehicle, I have no problem with either. I am so thankful that I live in a country where everyone has the freedom to fly our flag and shout USA (my flag waves on my home) and support the 2nd Amendment.
I do not hide behind our flag or my Bible. I stand proudly with our flag and I keep my Bible close. I will never understand how any American could have a problem with flying our flag and saying USA! How could flying our flag, with respect, ever weaken our Constitution? There are a lot of other types of flags flying in America that I absolutely disagree with, yet I know they have the same freedoms as I have.
Please, keep in mind the 1st Amendment and stop bullying Americans who are proud of their flags, Bibles and Constitution. So what are you hiding behind and why are you so fearful of our freedoms?
Pam Vannelli
Green Valley