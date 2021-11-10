If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
What a show. Last weekend’s air show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was a sight (and sound) to behold. We are used to hearing the jets fly overhead, but it is really something else to see them up close and in person.
Of course, as always, the Thunderbirds are awe-inspiring with their precision and did not disappoint.
I was especially proud to see the two planes that are heavily represented here in Arizona – the A-10s that are based right here at Davis-Monthan, and the F-35s that are based in Yuma and Luke. The F-35s are a sight to see, as they are arguably the most advanced fighter jet in the world. Able to take off as a jump jet, from a regular runway, or an aircraft carrier, these planes are used across the various services.
I am sure our congressional delegation know the benefits of these impressive jets, and will keep the program going strong for many years into the future. God bless America!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone