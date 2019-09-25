Tuesday was a wonderful day in Green Valley. We always appreciate a good soaking rain here in the desert. However, on those days of inclement weather, I notice that many of our flag flyers are apparently ignorant of flag etiquette. I suspect they scream bloody murder if someone burns a flag in protest, but don’t realize that flags are not to be flown in inclement weather or at night without any or adequate lighting.
The flag is not necessarily meant to be flown 24/7/365. Please show it the respect it deserves.
Jeff Taylor, Green Valley