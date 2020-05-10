We recently needed to call 911 to our home in Green Valley. During the call I was asked if anyone was experiencing shortness of breath, had a cough or fever. Fortunately, I answered “no” to all the questions. When the paramedics arrived none of them wore masks.
When I called the station to enquire about their protocol I was told that each call is evaluated for risk and since I had said we weren’t exhibiting any of the typical symptoms for COVID-19 this must have been the reason for their lack of PPE. I was also told that they have a limited stock of masks. When I explained that many of my friends are now making cloth masks I was told that they cannot wear cloth masks on medical calls.
Kaiser Health News recently reported that seniors often show “atypical” symptoms of COVID. We believe that paramedics who go in and out of peoples homes without adequate protective measures risk the spread of infection or risk picking it up from those who have it but don’t show symptoms.
My husband and I were grateful for the prompt response and the professionalism of the personnel but having them in our home not wearing masks was stressful. It is our hope that our local fire departments will reevaluate their protocol to help keep them safe as well as the clients that they serve.
Mary Ferland, Green Valley