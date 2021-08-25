If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We listen and read what the politicians and pundits say as they tell us what they would have or could have done regarding Afghanistan and what should be done now. We hear little from our president as his “handlers,” those who are making the decisions today, have him under wraps. Vice President Kamala Harris is absent as she is frequently.
Just think, those of you who voted for these two, could soon have her running the country. You must admit this is a scary thought.
To be fair, I don’t for one minute believe many of these decisions are those of Joe Biden. I have followed him over the years and he was compassionate and caring. He is being led and orchestrated. I disagree with many of his positions, and especially those of his “handlers,” however, this is not the “Joe” I know.
To learn what is really happening there, put aside the pundits and politicians and spend some time reading and listening to the people who are in the middle of this debacle.
Let me share a few: A former Afghan interpreter: “I served one-third of my life, now I’m not even able to save my family. As we are talking, they are searching houses looking for documents of people who worked for the U.S. government.” Another: “I worked half my life with the U.S. government and now they leave me behind.”
Another from a brother of an Afghan translator hiding from the Taliban in Kabul: “If they find us they will kill us. They just left us suddenly…why did they leave us in a bad situation?”
This is but a few. I urge you to read and listen to those who matter, not the pundits and politicians in their ivory towers.