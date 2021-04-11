The filibuster was created to undermine our voice as voters and slow progress on critical issues. It’s time to put an end to this Jim Crow relic and make sure our government is working for us. The filibuster is a loophole, historically used to block civil rights legislation. The original Senate rules did not include the filibuster rule which was designed by racist southern senators to delay passage of important civil rights legislation. The filibuster means that 60 votes (a 60% majority) are required to pass most legislation, rather than the 51% majority that is used in virtually every other decision making body.
Any senator can signal an objection, requiring the Senate to filibuster and a supermajority to pass laws. That means that every issue you may care about will likely be held hostage by the filibuster. If we reform the Senate rules now we have a real chance at making progress on voting rights, campaign finance reform, immigration reform, gun safety, raising the minimum wage, action on climate change, police accountability and racial justice.
We must hold Sens. Sinema and Kelly accountable for doing the work of legislating that we hired them to do. They have the responsibility for making the Senate work again for Americans by first and foremost eliminating the filibuster. Please call them today!
Peggy Hendrickson
Green Valley