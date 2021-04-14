Peggy Hendrickson argues against the filibuster, noting that it is a Jim Crow relic (“Filibuster,” April 11).
Who were the racist Southern senators who established the Jim Crow laws, the filibuster and the KKK? All Democrats. Sen. Robert Byrd, Democrat, of West Virginia was a recruiter for the KKK before getting elected. Joe Biden, Democrat, eulogized Sen. Byrd at his funeral.
So, I must ask her, where was her objection in 2020, when the Democrats used the filibuster over 300 times to block President Trump’s agenda? And remember, some day Republicans will control the Senate, and then she will be crying about not being able to stop legislation.
Ray Trombino
Sahuarita