Clearly, Ingrid Lynch (“CRT shakedown,” July 11) has no idea what CRT is. I suggest she read “Critical race theory, an introduction,” by Richard Delgado. Once educated, she will realize that CRT does not demonize white people or suggest that an apology is necessary, as she states.
CRT is taught in law school and college as a method to analyze whether systemic racism exists and how it effects the law and public policy. It does not include any discussion of race, racism or discrimination. It is not taught in grade schools.
As one of the “blacks” she refers to, I am insulted that she would suggest that our votes can be bought with reparations and that we are shallow enough to take that view. Her statement shows a completely misguided and uninformed view of “blacks.”
Patricia Krohn (“Racist nation?” July 11) communicated impressive credentials for not being racists. However, if having a few black friends and family make you not a racist does that imply that if you don’t have these relationships, you are racist? Most white people in America have no friends or family member that are people of color. I suggest that she read “Nice racism,” by Robin DiAngelo. I dare say for every successful entertainer, executive, doctor, nurse or sports figure there are many more people of color who are not “successful” as a result of institutional racism.
I was very successful in my career, but I can point to racism that I encountered that kept me from being more successful. There is a reason why people of color are reminded daily of their color and whites rarely if ever think about being white.
Elliott Jones
Green Valley