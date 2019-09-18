Monday and Thursday are the days on which someone upwind of us burns their Sunday and Wednesday newspapers. Newsprint, when burned, had an identifiable smell. Just as we sit down to breakfast on those mornings, we catch the smell of burning paper infiltrating the house and begin to sneeze and wheeze. Lately, we have been keeping an inhalator on the breakfast table so we can get immediate relief.
My grandfather used to say, “If wishes were horses, beggars would ride.” Well, I will make a wish anyway, and it is that whomever burns paper upwind of us gets a snootful of the smoke so they can feel what we feel from the result of their thoughtlessness. The trash companies do not charge by weight! Read your paper, enjoy it, then recycle it! You will feel that you have done your part for clean air and the environment (and your neighbors’ health)!
Dave Rohlader, Green Valley