Our world is in a famine; not from bread but for God’s word. Churches are closed—still!
Some churches are not preaching God’s word—they’ve gone political to gain favor with the government. Christianity is fading away. Why? Fear. If you have God in your life and He is your Lord and Savior, you have nothing to fear. So many are living in fear and have become reclusive. Live life!
God loves all of His children and all He wants in return is for you to love Him. People read inspirational, self-help and motivational books and seek professional help. Big news flash—the Bible is God’s letter to you. Read His word every day. Start your day with God and you can’t go wrong.
How many times in your life when there’s been a challenge or hardship and you got down on your knees to pray to God for a miracle. When you received an answer from God, did you thank Him? If not, why. We are all seeing signs of end times and God can come any time. Are you ready? Just because you are a good person and practice kind deeds, that is not your way to Heaven. Are you saved? If not, repent your sins and humble yourself to Jesus and beg for forgiveness. There is only one way to spend eternity with God and that is through our Lord Jesus Christ. There is a Heaven and there is a hell. Please get into and stay in God’s word. God bless.
Jackie Salter
Green Valley