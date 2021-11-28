If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As could be expected, some radical leftists are already trying to draw parallels between Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and the perpetual criminal Darrell Brooks’ intentional massacre of six people in Waukesha, Wisconsin, with more than 60 injured.
Facts and existing laws become irrelevant in their fervor. Of course! Rittenhouse was acquitted, so Brooks should be also (forget the facts).
Color obviously was not a factor in the first case (Rittenhouse’s father and seven relatives live there; the kid lives 20 minutes away, just across the line in Illinois. And, no, MSNBC, he did not “transport the weapon across state lines,” and actually felt he was doing his civic duty, since the cops were not doing theirs).
Color possibly was not a factor in Brooks’ rampage but the media will make it so. Had Darrell Brooks been locked up for previous crimes, as he should have been, this avoidable tragedy would not have occurred.
Please, America, regardless of your political persuasion, wake up. We’re quickly (not gradually) losing our republic.
