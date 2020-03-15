We live in a culture now that sells fear. One need only observe television commercials; (if you have ever used this product you may have this disease; if you ever did this or went there you may have this; etc.) Fear generates revenue as in increased ratings, raised prices, panic buying. Politicians and the media all benefit from our irrational fear.
In the case of coronavirus, we are told to stay home if you are sick; avoid sick people; and wash your hands frequently. Shouldn’t we be doing this anyway? Fear is causing closures and cancellations worldwide. If this keeps up we will soon all be quarantined by the simple fact of everything being closed.
My age puts me in the “vulnerable” bracket, but I am already in that bracket for flu, hip fracture, etc., so I say do not buy into this, take the same precautions you would anyway, do not buy more than you need, and go on with your life.
I remember as a child hearing Franklin Rosevelt say, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.” That is just as true today.
Norene Mallory, Green Valley