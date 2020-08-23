Funny how things turn out! Or maybe not so funny for those who chipped in to build a wall Steve Bannon and his wealthy friends wanted to build.
We are warned about evil democrats trying to scare people with stories about an attack on the U.S. Postal Service, but soliciting monies to build a privately funded wall on our southern border apparently doesn’t sound any warning bells for some people.
This is just one more example of how fear will work to fill the coffers of those who wish to take advantage of it. And there are plenty of folks in and around this Administration who are more than willing to do just that!
D.L. Dershem, Green Valley