It seems to me that you ought to be in Maricopa County arresting those who are tampering with the county’s voting machines and ballots. You ought to be at the Arizona Senate arresting the senators who voted to do this crime. Even though it was done in the light of day, it is still a crime. Just like it’s a crime to ask Russia to help a candidate win an election is a crime, even when it is done during a campaign rally that’s broadcast on TV.
I don’t know the statute, but surely it must be a crime to try to overthrow a certified election.
May we please have an answer? Where are you?
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley