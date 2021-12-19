If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Green Valley News should be commended for laying out the the sale of Farmers Water so clearly (“Town, FICO at odds over water company,” Page A2, Dec. 15). The Sahuarita voters’ decision next May and the Town’s pursuit, or lack thereof, will determine Sahuarita and Green Valley’s control over the most precious commodity we have, water, for decades to come.
Example: Year-to-date, my sewage bill, which is where all our excess water goes, is over 50% higher than my water bill and it is managed by some bureaucratic entity up in Tucson. Good luck with calling them to get someone to discuss that variance between that and my water bill intelligently. I’ve tried.
Tucson has wanted access to our water supply for years and the separation by the reservation has warded them off. The sale of Farmers Water to Phoenix-based Global Water Resources may be good for the Waldens but is it in your best interest? I don’t have a vote in May as a resident of Green Valley and I’m not a fan of politicians, but for something as vital as my long-term interest in my water cost/preservation, I would want the option of holding elective local officials responsible.
I’m surprised that our water cost haven’t risen like everything else, and costs will surely go up regardless for infrastructure upgrades and town expansion, but it will be to the benefit of our community.
Bottom line is, why would the residents and municipality of Sahuarita allow such a vital resource to be out-sourced?
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone