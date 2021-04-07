The two thought-provoking articles about immigration in Sunday’s paper made me think of my own family’s history.
My paternal grandfather emigrated from Russia when he was 12, along with his 14-year-old brother. His parents could only afford two passages. The two boys were turned back because the person meeting them at Ellis Island didn’t find them. It took two years for the family to save enough money to send them again. No one damned his family for sending UAM’s to seek a better life in America. Papa Sol told the story in a very matter-of-fact way.
In contrast to the demonization of the children crossing the southern border today, my grandfather’s entry is now memorialized and honored with his name enshrined at the National Museum of Immigration on Ellis Island.
Ellen Curtis
Green Valley