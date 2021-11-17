If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
As a paper that tries to cover all aspects of senior life in Green Valley, it shocked me that your otherwise excellent lead article on spiraling inflation failed to mention how severely its consequences are falling on many seniors, often very elderly, many widowed, disabled or impoverished by medical bills who, having exhausted their savings, are often trying to subsist on a woefully inadequate Social Security check.
For them, this explosion of inflation is a nightmare with potential physical and mental health consequences.
Being a grandparent, I applaud the Biden Administration’s $300 child care payments, but I think they should have shored up the Social Security payments of those receiving under $1,200 a month by a similar $300 a month increase.
Although it counters the image of prosperity in retirement fostered by both the Chamber of Commerce and GVR, there are pockets of despair and lingering poverty in Green Valley and Sahuarita that unless you are, like me, a volunteer for Valley Assistance Services, Meals on Wheels or Friends Indeed, you probably never see.
I hate to think that we are a community and nation willing to allow our most vulnerable senior citizens to be placed in dire poverty by this most pernicious and insidious attack on their health and well-being.
Since Congress and this administration have ailed to protect them, it seems to me that we have a human obligation to help wherever we are able, and a good place would be to contact our representatives.
