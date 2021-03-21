This is in response to Mr. Steve Ware’s question in a March 14 letter to the editor. He asked: please define “fair share” in regard to paying taxes. He asked for an answer from somebody from the left, who he suspects thinks it is probably around 100%!
I don’t know exactly what is the fair share, but I think he could find it somewhere in the IRS tax code. I do have an idea of what isn’t a fair share.
According to the New York Times, in 2017, Donald J. Trump raked in something over $15 million. Of that, he paid $750 in taxes. I don’t think that is a fair share. 2016 shows similar results. In several of the years before that, Trump couldn’t even manage to pay $750. Zero dollars in those years. I would guess that sharing those results with his golf buddies, who perhaps have similar success in not paying taxes, gives them cause to chuckle over their brilliant bookkeeping.
Take a look at your tax returns. Check out what you paid and how much you earned. I am guessing it is closer to a fair share.
Ray Soper, Green Valley