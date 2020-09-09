Trump derangement syndrome now seems to be affecting our clergy as in “Can’t remain silent” by Rev. Wally Mohr (Sept. 6), where the author rejects shared personal experiences with President Trump at the RNC. Instead, he chooses to judge President Trump without having met or interacted with him...seemingly based upon news reports which contain more opinion than fact.
The reverend says “he can’t stay silent”...and then chooses to stay silent on the below critical items from his own church’s teachings:
•Biden/Harris support abortion (seemingly up to birth)... and will compel all taxpayers to fund abortions as Biden/Harris no longer support the Hyde amendment.
•Biden has repeatedly lied to bear false witness about Trump supporting racists in Charlotte even as it was fact-checked and proven false (go look it up).
•Biden/Harris and supporters have chosen to raise funds and bail out “protesters” accused of crimes knowing they will return to terrorize law abiding citizens.
•Biden is credibly accused of inappropriate sexual behavior which Harris has said she believes.
•Democrats say they oppose racism and sexism and then selected their VP candidate based upon race and gender.
There is no doubt that Trump is flawed, as are all of us. But, the reverend should put some validity in those who shared personal experiences with President Trump over the news media who espouse mostly negative opinions.
Herman Schultz, Green Valley