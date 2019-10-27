On Oct. 21, the Green Valley Recreation Fiscal Affairs Committee held a work session to go over recommendations presented by Susan Vos, CPA, CFE. Ms. Vos was hired to review the GVR financial statements for completeness, explain any inconsistencies and to make recommendations to the committee on how the financial staff should report financial matters to the board.
In summary, she stated that the way the GVR staff is reporting corporate financials are within industry standards and nothing untoward was occurring with the handling of GVR accounts. Her findings were consistent with the findings of every internal and external audit conducted on GVR since CEO Kent Blumenthal began his tenure. Ms. Vos did recommend the use of a spreadsheet to make movements between GVR internal accounts easier to follow.
These observations give rise to the question, what did the GVR Board of Directors, and specifically the FAC, hope to achieve by hiring Ms. Vos? They already had the audited GVR financial statements for the last five years, and no irregularities were found. The FAC and the BOD already have the GVR financial staff produce 40 (yes, 40) reports to help the directors and committee members understand GVR corporate finances. Will one more report make a difference at this point?
Although this committee has touted its financial expertise, they don’t seem to always seem to understand what they are looking at. The board has access to great resources within the corporation, namely Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Moose, CPA, and Accounting Supervisor David Webster. Moose and Mr. Webster are highly skilled professionals following strict ethical guidelines. Additionally, the success of GVR only reflects well on both of them. It is not GVR’s job to train committee members on how to read financial statements, but I believe GVR staff has gone above and beyond to try to make these reports understandable.
This and the previous board have spent enough time and money looking over the books and harassing GVR staff. Let’s stop this foolishness and get back to the business that GVR was created for, namely to “…provide recreational, cultural and educational programs for the enjoyment of the GVR members…”
Chuck Soukup, Green Valley