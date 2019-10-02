A cover story in the Green Valley News and one of the letters to the editor from the Sunday edition might have you believe that the current GVR board either does not care about or does not understand the need for shade at the new Pickleball Center.
But I am guessing the board is sending another message. GVR has already given $1.25 million for the building of the new center and this came after the purchase of the land, the architectural fees of DSM, and the courts and lighting added to the East Center...all this for the benefit of one club! To me, the message from this board is clear...enough is enough.
I expect that shade is needed out there and perhaps the Pickleball Club could build the center with one or two fewer courts and use those funds to build the needed shade. What about funds for other clubs that need more space or our fitness centers? For the Pickleball Club to request more funding from the board is ludicrous.
I am reminded of the story of the father that buys his son a Porsche for his birthday and within the week, the son asks him for another $500 for leather cupholders.
I applaud the board for taking a stand. Now it’s time to get busy and address the needs of the other 22,000 GVR members.
Barb Haymond, Green Valley