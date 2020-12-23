I used to look forward to receiving my Green Valley newspaper on Wednesdays and Sundays, but not anymore. The paper is filled with nothing but hate and rancor for our GVR Board of Directors. I find it very sad that so many in our community are filled with such bitterness at this stage of their lives. In case you haven’t noticed, we live in a wonderful community with ample recreational opportunities. Try going out and enjoying yourselves, you may find that you like it. Yes, maybe even learn how to play pickleball.
I do have to wonder where all the Letters to the Editor are from those in our community who are happy here in Green Valley and who support our GVR board. I guess hate and rancor sells better than happiness and contentment.
Dennis Au, Green Valley